Moderna COVID vaccine may pose higher heart inflammation risk - U.S. CDC

A pharmacist holds a vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

June 14 (Reuters) - Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine may pose a higher risk of heart inflammation than Pfizer-BioNTech's (PFE.N), in shot some age groups, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

The agency, however, said that the findings on myocarditis and pericarditis, types of heart inflammation linked with both the mRNA shots, were not consistent across all of the U.S. vaccine safety monitoring systems.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

