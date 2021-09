Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Thursday it was developing a single-dose vaccine that combines a booster dose against COVID-19 and a booster against flu.

The company is set to present updates on its pipeline of vaccines later in the day.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

