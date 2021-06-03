Africa
Moderna enters supply deal with Botswana for COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Thursday it had entered a supply agreement with the Botswana government for its COVID-19 vaccine.
The Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BMRA) has issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine, Moderna said.
The latest agreement is separate from the 500 million vaccine doses, which Moderna has agreed to supply to the GAVI-led COVAX vaccine sharing scheme, the company said.
