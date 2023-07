Companies Moderna Inc Follow

July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. biotech firm Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Monday it had submitted a regulatory application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking authorization for its updated COVID-19 vaccine to target the XBB.1.5 sub-variant.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.