Moderna meets forecast with $18.4 billion in COVID vaccine sales in 2022

[1/2] A sign marks the headquarters of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine maker Moderna in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder















Jan 9 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Monday it generated about $18.4 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2022, meeting its forecast of $18 billion-$19 billion for the year.

The company also forecast minimum COVID-19 vaccine sales of about $5 billion in 2023, compared with its previous forecast of $4.5 billion to $5.5 billion in November.

The COVID vaccine maker continues to expect additional contracts for 2023, it said.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.