Moderna loses appeal challenging Arbutus vaccine patents

A vial and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo, in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Dec 1 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected Moderna Inc's bid to invalidate patents belonging to Arbutus Biopharma Corp that could be crucial in the development of future vaccines against COVID-19 and other illnesses.

The Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said Arbutus' patents were not obvious, upholding rulings last year by an administrative panel.

Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York

