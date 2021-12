Moderna to manufacture mRNA vaccines in Australia

A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Monday it had agreed to build a vaccine manufacturing facility in Australia that could make up to 100 million vaccines a year.

The facility is also intended to be activated on an urgent basis to support Australia with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities, Moderna said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.