Moderna names PerkinElmer exec as new CFO

A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Wednesday named former PerkinElmer (PKI.N) executive James Mock as the company's chief financial officer, effective Sept. 6.

Mock would replace current finance chief David Meline, who is set to retire, the company said.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath

