Moderna names PerkinElmer exec as new CFO
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Wednesday named former PerkinElmer (PKI.N) executive James Mock as the company's chief financial officer, effective Sept. 6.
Mock would replace current finance chief David Meline, who is set to retire, the company said.
Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath
