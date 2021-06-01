Moderna partners with Thermo Fisher to scale up COVID-19 vaccine production

A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Tuesday it had entered into an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO.N) for manufacturing and packaging its COVID-19 vaccine, as the U.S. vaccine maker looks to scale up production.

Under the terms, Moderna said Thermo Fisher's commercial manufacturing site in Greenville, North Carolina will be used to provide fill/finish manufacturing services and supply packaging for hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine.

"The addition of Thermo Fisher to our network will support our efforts to scale up our manufacturing ability," Moderna's chief technical operations and quality officer, Juan Andres, said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Moderna filed for full U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for adults

Thermo Fisher said in March that it would work with Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNtech SE (22UAy.DE) to produce their COVID-19 vaccine in Italy.

In April, it announced a deal to buy contract researcher PPD Inc for $17.4 billion to add muscle to its pharmaceutical services business.

