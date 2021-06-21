Moderna plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine production: WSJ

A health care worker fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as California opens up vaccine eligibility to any residents 16 years and older during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chula Vista, California, U.S., April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

June 21 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) is adding two new production lines at its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant in Massachusetts, in a bid to prepare for making more booster shots, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The additions will help Moderna increase overall production capacity by 50% at the plant, the report said citing company officials. (https://on.wsj.com/3xD7Wvj)

Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.