Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Moderna plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine production: WSJ
June 21 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) is adding two new production lines at its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant in Massachusetts, in a bid to prepare for making more booster shots, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The additions will help Moderna increase overall production capacity by 50% at the plant, the report said citing company officials. (https://on.wsj.com/3xD7Wvj)
Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
