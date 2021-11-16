Moderna says EU to donate over 70 mln doses of its COVID-19 vaccine

An employee shows the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in New York, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Tuesday it signed an agreement that enables European Union and European Economic Area countries to donate over 70 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the COVAX vaccine sharing scheme for low-and-middle income countries.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

