Moderna says EU to donate over 70 mln doses of its COVID-19 vaccine
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Tuesday it signed an agreement that enables European Union and European Economic Area countries to donate over 70 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the COVAX vaccine sharing scheme for low-and-middle income countries.
Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli
