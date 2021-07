Moderna's logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Thursday that contract manufacturer Recipharm had begun making the company's COVID-19 vaccine at its manufacturing site in France after gaining approval from Europe's drugs regulator.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

