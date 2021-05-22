Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsModerna, South Korea sign production deal on mRNA vaccines

Reuters
Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Saturday it has entered into an agreement with South Korea on mRNA vaccines.

Two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the government of South Korea were signed on Saturday by Kwon Junwook, Director, Korea National Institute of Health and Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's Chief Executive Officer at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., the company said in a press release .

Moderna also entered into a manufacturing agreement with South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) to manufacture Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea, intended to supply it to markets outside of the United States starting in the third quarter of 2021.

