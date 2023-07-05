Moderna starts application process for RSV vaccine approval in older adults

July 5 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Wednesday it had started the application process for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, seeking approval to be used in older adults, with various regulators, including the United States and Europe.

The company said it had started rolling submission of its data for the shot with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is aiming to be the third vaccine maker to get an approval in the country after GSK plc (GSK.L) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N).

It has also submitted applications to the European, Swiss and Australian regulators, the company said.

Moderna's shot was found to be 83.7% effective against RSV lower respiratory tract disease in older adults in a late-stage trial.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli















