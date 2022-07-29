Moderna signs $1.74 bln deal with U.S. govt for Omicron-adapted vaccine
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Friday it has signed an agreement with the U.S. government worth as much as $1.74 billion, under which it will supply 66 million initial doses of its Omicron-adapted vaccine.
The initial doses will be delivered this year and the government also has the option to purchase an additional 234 million doses.
The bivalent booster candidate, mRNA-1273.222, contains the fast-spreading Omicron BA.4/5 strains, which are the most prevalent variants of concern in the U.S.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked vaccine manufacturers to target the two currently dominant subvariants for a potential fall season booster dose. read more
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and partner BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) in June got a $3.2 billion order from the U.S. government for 105 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, which included supplies of a tweaked Omicron-adapted vaccine, pending regulatory clearance. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.