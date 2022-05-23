Factbox: Monkeypox cases around the world

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus, is seen at 50X magnification on day four of rash development in 1968. CDC/Handout via REUTERS.

May 23 (Reuters) - Nearly 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 100 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.

The outbreaks are raising alarm because monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. read more

Below is a list of countries that have so far reported suspected or confirmed cases, in alphabetical order:

ASIA-PACIFIC

* AUSTRALIA on May 20 reported its first case in a traveller who recently returned from Britain. Another suspected case was also identified. read more

EUROPE

* AUSTRIA confirmed its first case on May 22. read more

* BELGIUM detected two cases on May 20. read more

* DENMARK confirmed its first case on May 23. read more

* FRANCE confirmed a first case in the Paris region on May 20, according to French media outlets.

* GERMANY has confirmed three cases, with the first registered on May 20. read more

* ITALY confirmed two cases in Rome May 20, bringing the country's total to three. read more

* The NETHERLANDS reported its first case on May 20. It has since confirmed "several" more patients, without stating the exact number. read more

* PORTUGAL reported 14 new confirmed cases on May 23, bringing the total to 37. read more

* SPAIN confirmed four more cases in the Madrid region on May 23, raising the total to 34, with another 38 suspected cases in Madrid.

* SWEDEN confirmed its first case on May 19.

* SWITZERLAND reported its first confirmed case on May 21. read more

* The UNITED KINGDOM detected 11 new cases in England on May 20, taking the total of confirmed cases in the country to 20. read more

MIDDLE EAST

* ISRAEL confirmed its first case on May 21. read more

AMERICAS

* ARGENTINA reported its first suspected case on May 23. No cases are yet confirmed in South America. read more

* CANADA confirmed two infections on May 19. Quebec authorities said they were investigating 17 suspected cases. read more

* The UNITED STATES has confirmed two cases, the first on May 18. A third case is suspected as of May 23. read more

Compiled by Andrey Sychev and Louise Rasmussen in Gdansk Editing by Milla Nissi and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.