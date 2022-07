Monkeypox: French health authority recommends vaccination of people exposed to virus risk through sexual relations

Test tubes labeled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - France's HAS health authority on Friday published its recommendations on how to vaccinate people against Monkeypox, saying that those most exposed to the risk of contracting the virus through sexual relations should receive a jab.

Men who have sexual relationships with other men and trans people who have multiple sexual partners should be vaccinated, as well as well as people exercising prostitution and or otherwise working in "sexual consumption areas", the HAS said.

Vaccination "can be considered on a case-by-case basis for professionals who have to deal with sick people", the authority said, but added it did not recommend at this stage a general vaccination campaign for medical staff.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.