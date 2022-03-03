Moscow drops QR codes, other COVID-19 restrictions

Passengers ride an escalator outside a COVID-19 rapid testing centre located at a metro station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Moscow, Russia November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian capital Moscow will no longer require locals to use QR codes to prove they are vaccinated or immune to COVID-19 and is dropping all restrictionsat entertainment and sport venues, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

The situation in the city is gradually normalising with fewer infections and hospitalisations reported, Sobyanin wrote on his blog.

Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Christopher Cushing

