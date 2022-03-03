1 minute read
Moscow drops QR codes, other COVID-19 restrictions
MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian capital Moscow will no longer require locals to use QR codes to prove they are vaccinated or immune to COVID-19 and is dropping all restrictionsat entertainment and sport venues, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.
The situation in the city is gradually normalising with fewer infections and hospitalisations reported, Sobyanin wrote on his blog.
Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Christopher Cushing
