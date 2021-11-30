Mozambique detects two cases of Omicron variant, says govt

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Mozambican government said on Tuesday that it had detected two cases of Omicron variant in the country, as yet another Southern African nation reports infection with the new variant.

The two cases detected on Tuesday had no international travel history, the country's health minister Armindo Tiago told a news conference.

However, he said the country is looking at them as "suspected cases" based on results from the testing of archive samples from the month of November. Of the suspected patients, one was asymptomatic and the other had mild symptoms.

Reporting by Manuel Mucari Editing by Promit Mukherjee

