Muddy Waters takes short position in drugmaker Chinook - report















LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Shortseller Muddy Waters said on Tuesday it had taken a short position in the stock of the pharmaceutical company, Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY.O).

Muddy Waters said in a report that it was "highly unlikely" that Chinook's treatment for chronic kidney disease, atrasentan, would receive regulatory approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Reuters has contacted the company for comment.

Reporting by Nell Mackenzie











