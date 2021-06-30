Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Nearly 2,000 Scots attended Euro 2020 events with COVID, health agency says

1 minute read
1/2

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group D - England v Scotland - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 18, 2021. Scotland fans celebrate after the match Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Nearly 2,000 people who live in Scotland have attended a Euro 2020 event while infectious with COVID-19, Public Health Scotland said on Wednesday.

Thousands of Scots came to London for their game against England in the UEFA European Football Championship group stage on June 18.

Many headed to Wembley Stadium to see the game in person or gathered in the city centre, while Hampden Stadium in Glasgow has also hosted games.

Of the 1,991 people identified as having attended a EURO 2020 event while infectious, 1,294 had travelled to London and 397 had gone to Wembley, Public Health Scotland said.

Cases were labelled if the person in question had seen a match at Hampden or Wembley, gone to a fanzone in Glasgow, or participated in an informal gathering at a pub or a house to watch a match.

There were only 38 reports of people attending Scotland's home game against Croatia while contagious, with 37 reports from Scotland's match against the Czech Republic at Hampden.

Reporting by Alistair Smout. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 4:10 AM UTCHealth Canada recommends people with rare blood condition not get AstraZeneca vaccine

Health Canada said late on Tuesday it has recommended that people with a history of capillary leak syndrome not be inoculated with drugmaker AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFrance delays some regional unwinding of COVID restrictions as concerns over fourth wave grow
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsGermany catches up with U.S. in vaccination drive
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNearly 2,000 Scots attended Euro 2020 events with COVID, health agency says
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPutin says he had Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine