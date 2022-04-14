Skip to main content
Nektar, Bristol Myers end clinical trial program for cancer drug combo

A sign stands outside a Bristol Myers Squibb facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

April 14 (Reuters) - Nektar Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) said on Thursday they have jointly decided to end the global clinical development program for their cancer drug bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

