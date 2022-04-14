1 minute read
Nektar, Bristol Myers end clinical trial program for cancer drug combo
April 14 (Reuters) - Nektar Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) said on Thursday they have jointly decided to end the global clinical development program for their cancer drug bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo.
