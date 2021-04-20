Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNetherlands to resume use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine, says health minister
The Netherlands will resume the use of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, Dutch health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Tuesday.
"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be used as planned and we'll start using it tomorrow", De Jonge said at a news conference, a few hours after Europe's drug regulator said it backed the overall benefits of the vaccine against any risks. read more
