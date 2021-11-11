Travelers from South Africa face Dutch quarantine after COVID-19 test -ANP

People walk past restaurants and bars as the Netherlands battles to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Amsterdam, Netherlands October 14 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Any travelers from South Africa who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport will be kept in quarantine, the ANP news agency reported on Friday, citing local health officials.

Several hundred passengers arriving on the last two flights from South Africa before a travel ban was imposed over worries about a new strain of the virus have been held at the airport for hours. The results of their tests are not yet known. read more

Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by William Maclean

