Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Travelers from South Africa face Dutch quarantine after COVID-19 test -ANP
1 minute read
AMSTERDAM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Any travelers from South Africa who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport will be kept in quarantine, the ANP news agency reported on Friday, citing local health officials.
Several hundred passengers arriving on the last two flights from South Africa before a travel ban was imposed over worries about a new strain of the virus have been held at the airport for hours. The results of their tests are not yet known. read more
Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by William Maclean
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.