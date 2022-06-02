New vaccine plant in Senegal gets 75 million euros from EIB

A test tube labelled "COVID-19 Test Positive" and a vial labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" are seen in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DAKAR, June 2 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) committed 75 million euros ($80 million) on Thursday to finance construction of a new facility in Senegal that will produce COVID-19 and other vaccines for use across Africa.

The plant, run by the Paris-based Institut Pasteur, is intended to help Africa reduce its dependence on vaccine imports, which currently account for 99% of the continent's needs. It will produce vaccines against COVID-19, yellow fever and other endemic diseases.

The EIB and the European Union had already donated 5 million euros in 2021 for feasibility studies and project preparation for the plant.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Institut Pasteur hopes the facility will begin producing vaccines before the end of the year. At full capacity, it should produce up to 300 million vaccine doses per year, the EIB said in a statement announcing the new financing.

Africa's reliance on outside manufacturing delayed the rollout of COVID vaccines last year. Doses have since arrived in force, but inoculation rates remain low in many countries due to logistical challenges and vaccine hesitancy.

"It is essential to create decentralised vaccine manufacturing capacity to address this imbalance and ultimately build a safer and healthier world," said Amadou Alpha Sall, Institut Pasteur's director in Senegal.

There have been several initiatives during the pandemic to boost vaccine manufacturing in Africa, but some have struggled.

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J) said last month it might slash its capacity to package and sell the COVID vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) after receiving no orders. read more

($1 = 0.9348 euro)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aaron Ross; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.