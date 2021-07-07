Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
New Zealand health regulator approves use of Janssen COVID-19 vaccine

The exterior of Johnson and Johnson's subsidiary Janssen Vaccines in Leiden, Netherlands March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

WELLINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Wednesday that its health regulator Medsafe has given provisional approval for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Janssen, the pharmaceutical unit of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N).

The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was approved for individuals 18 years of age and older, COVID-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said in an announcement.

"The medical evidence shows Janssen is a very safe and effective vaccine. It is a great addition to our vaccine options," Hipkins said, adding that the country had secured 2 million doses of the Janssen vaccine through an advance purchase agreement last year.

