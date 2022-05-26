N.Korea reports 100,460 people with fever symptoms, one new death -KCNA

Pak Jong Chon, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, inspects a pharmacy amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on May 17, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - North Korean state media on Friday said about 100,460 more people showed fever symptoms as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, and reported one new death amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak.

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Leslie Adler

