N.Korea reports 100,460 people with fever symptoms, one new death -KCNA

Pak Jong Chon, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, inspects a pharmacy amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on May 17, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

