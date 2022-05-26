1 minute read
N.Korea reports 100,460 people with fever symptoms, one new death -KCNA
SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - North Korean state media on Friday said about 100,460 more people showed fever symptoms as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, and reported one new death amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak.
Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Leslie Adler
