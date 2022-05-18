1 minute read
N.Korea reports 262,270 more people with fever, 1 more death -KCNA
SEOUL, May 19 (Reuters) - North Korea reported 262,270 more people with fever symptoms, and one additional death amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak, state media KCNA said on Thursday, without specifying how many had tested positive for the virus.
Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith Editing by Chris Reese
