N.Korea reports 262,270 more people with fever, 1 more death -KCNA

People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in North Korea, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, May 19 (Reuters) - North Korea reported 262,270 more people with fever symptoms, and one additional death amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak, state media KCNA said on Thursday, without specifying how many had tested positive for the virus.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.