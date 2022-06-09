1 minute read
N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA
SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - North Korea on Friday reported 45,540 new people showing fever symptoms amid the isolated nation's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, state media KCNA said. The media did not report whether there were any new deaths, however.
Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Leslie Adler
