North Korea reports 89,500 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak

1 minute read

FILE PHOTO: Volunteers carry out temperature screening during an anti-virus campaign in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 4, 2020. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

SEOUL, May 28 (Reuters) - North Korea reported 89,500 more people showing fever symptoms, but no new deaths on Sunday amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak, state media KCNA said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.