North Korea reports 89,500 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak
SEOUL, May 28 (Reuters) - North Korea reported 89,500 more people showing fever symptoms, but no new deaths on Sunday amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak, state media KCNA said.
Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sandra Maler
