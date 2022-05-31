1 minute read
N.Korea reports 93,180 more people with fever amid COVID-19 outbreak -KCNA
SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - North Korea reported 93,180 more people newly showed fever symptoms as of Tuesday evening amid the country's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.
Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Leslie Adler
