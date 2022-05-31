N.Korea reports 93,180 more people with fever amid COVID-19 outbreak -KCNA

Volunteers carry out temperature screening during an anti-virus campaign in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 4, 2020. KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - North Korea reported 93,180 more people newly showed fever symptoms as of Tuesday evening amid the country's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

