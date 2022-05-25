1 minute read
N.Korea reports at least 105,500 more people with fever - KCNA
SEOUL, May 26 (Reuters) - North Korean state media on Thursday said more than 105,500 new people showed fever symptoms as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, but reported no new deaths amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak.
Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.