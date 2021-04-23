Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNo blood clots among 2,200 Chilean participants in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial - trial leaders

Reuters
1 minute read

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Chilean investigators testing the AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccination in 2,200 people found no instances of blood clots among participants, they said on Friday.

Dr. Maria Elena Santolaya, from the University of Chile that led the trial, said the vaccine was safe, and also 76% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 15 days after the second dose was administered, 100% effective against serious or critical COVID-19 and 85% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 among people over 65 years old.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 7:01 PM UTCHospitals overrun as India’s COVID-19 infections top global record for second day

People across India scrambled for life-saving oxygen supplies on Friday and patients lay dying outside hospitals as the capital recorded the equivalent of one death from COVID-19 every five minutes.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJ&J COVID-19 vaccine pause under review as U.S. advisers weigh clot reports
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals'Hopeful trend' as COVID-19 dip, but U.S. vaccine gaps remain -CDC's Walensky
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWHO, Macron condemn global vaccine divide as COVAX scheme marks first year
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU to shortly sign world’s largest vaccine deal with Pfizer