No decision on divestment of dialysis unit FMC, Fresenius CEO says

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius (FREG.DE) said on Tuesday that there has been no decision at all to sell its dialysis business Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE).

If Fresenius decided to sell a stake in the Helios hospital chain it would involve a share in the Helios company, not individual hospitals or facilities, Chief Executive Stephan Sturm was quoted in an employee magazine as saying.

"Second, such a step would be closely linked to a major, concrete growth step that we would work to achieve with such a partner," he added.

