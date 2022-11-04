No indication of risk due to COVID-19 booster shot bubbles -Swissmedic















BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Friday that an analysis of bubbles that formed in vials of BionTech-Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot revealed no indication of risk.

Swissmedic said the batch in question can still be used for vaccinations and there is no risk to anyone who may have already been vaccinated.

It added that it would continue to analyse the situation and would investigate any additional phenomena reported.

Writing by Miranda Murray











