Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNorway drops AstraZeneca vaccine, J&J remains on hold

Reuters
1 minute read

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oslo, Norway September 3, 2020. Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS/File Photo

Norway will not resume the use of COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca (AZN.L), while a decision on whether to start using inoculations made by Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) remains on hold, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday.

A government-appointed commission had recommended that both vaccines should be excluded from Norway's vaccination programme due to a risk of rare but harmful side-effects. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 4:18 PM UTC‘A hell out here’: COVID-19 ravages rural India

India's coronavirus death toll crossed 250,000 on Wednesday in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began, as the disease rampaged through the countryside, leaving families to weep over the dead in rural hospitals or camp in wards to tend the sick.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsHow can we stop the next pandemic? Here's what WHO panel recommends
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsExplainer: Should my teen get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. trade chief says WTO vaccine talks should remove obstacles to production
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPAHO warns COVID-19 transmission far from under control in Americas