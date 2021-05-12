Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNorway drops AstraZeneca vaccine, J&J remains on hold
1 minute read
Norway will not resume the use of COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca (AZN.L), while a decision on whether to start using inoculations made by Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) remains on hold, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday.
A government-appointed commission had recommended that both vaccines should be excluded from Norway's vaccination programme due to a risk of rare but harmful side-effects. read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.