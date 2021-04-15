Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNovartis agrees to make ingredients Roche's Actemra for COVID-19 patients

Reuters
2 minutes read

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is pictured at the French company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) has signed a deal to make ingredients for Roche's (ROG.S) Actemra treatment that is being repurposed for people with COVID-19, the company said on Thursday.

The arrangement is the third transaction signed by Novartis following agreements with BioNTech (22UAy.DE) and CureVac (5CV.DE) to make therapies for other firms to help fight the pandemic.

Actemra is a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis which is also being tested in various clinical trials to treat COVID-19 associated pneumonia.

Novartis will make the active pharmaceutical ingredients for the drug at its Singapore site, which will get the necessary technology and expertise during the second quarter of this year.

"Novartis is fully committed to collaborating with Roche in offering our proven biologics production capabilities," said Steffen Lang, Head of Novartis Technical Operations.

"As one of the world's largest producers of medicines, Novartis can mobilize its manufacturing capabilities on multiple fronts."

In March, Novartis signed a deal with CureVac to produce material for its COVID-19 candidate drug at its site in Kundl, Austria. The Swiss company also signed a deal with BioNtech to provide manufacturing capacity for a COVID-19 vaccination at its plant in Stein, Switzerland.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · April 15, 2021 · 11:58 PM UTCFauci says he believes J&J vaccine will ‘get back on track soon’

Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease doctor, hopes U.S. regulators will make a quick decision to lift a pause on the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccine and get that vaccine "back on track," he said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. preparing for 1-year COVID-19 booster shots; Pfizer chief sees need
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBrazil's hospitals running out of sedatives as COVID-19 rages
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsStudy finds young U.S. Marines without COVID-19 history at greater infection risk

A study of more than 3,000 young U.S. Marines found that those without a history of COVID-19 had a five times greater risk of infection than those previously infected, according to findings published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. administers 198.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC