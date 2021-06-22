Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Novartis aims to bottle more than 50 mln doses of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

1 minute read

The company's logo is seen at the new cell and gene therapy factory of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Stein, Switzerland, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) - Novartis aims to help manufacture more than 50 million doses of BioNTech's (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 at its Stein, Switzerland fill-and-finish facility, the Swiss drugmaker said, after the European Union's drug regulator approved the bottling plant.

Reporting by John Miller Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 7:24 PM UTCAstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India

AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine is effective against Delta and Kappa variants, which were first identified in India, the company said on Tuesday, citing a study.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. likely to miss July 4 COVID-19 vaccine target, White House says
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsDelta COVID-19 variant greatest threat to U.S. pandemic response -Fauci
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIran's Raisi says quick COVID-19 vaccination to top his plans
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsSchool COVID-19 cases spur Israeli parents to vaccinate kids