Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Novartis aims to bottle more than 50 mln doses of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in 2021
ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) - Novartis aims to help manufacture more than 50 million doses of BioNTech's (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 at its Stein, Switzerland fill-and-finish facility, the Swiss drugmaker said, after the European Union's drug regulator approved the bottling plant.
