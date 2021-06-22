Novartis aims to bottle more than 50 mln doses of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

The company's logo is seen at the new cell and gene therapy factory of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Stein, Switzerland, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) - Novartis aims to help manufacture more than 50 million doses of BioNTech's (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 at its Stein, Switzerland fill-and-finish facility, the Swiss drugmaker said, after the European Union's drug regulator approved the bottling plant.