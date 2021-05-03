Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNovartis biosimilar targets rivals' Eylea eye treatment

Novartis's (NOVN.S) generics arm Sandoz is set to enrol patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) in a late-stage trial of a biosimilar version of Bayer (BAYGn.DE) and Regeneron's (REGN.O) Eylea, Novartis said on Monday.

The nAMD condition accounts for 10% of age-related macular degeneration cases, but is responsible for 90% of AMD-related blindness, the Swiss group said.

Aflibercept, the generic name for Eylea, is indicated to improve eyesight in patients with nAMD and other specific neovascular retinal diseases.

Biosimilars are essentially cut-rate generic versions of biologic drugs. Sandoz has eight biosimilars on the market and around 15 more in the pipeline.

