Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Novartis to buy Gyroscope Therapeutics for up to $1.5 bln
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Healthcare investment firm Syncona Ltd (SYNCS.L) said on Wednesday Novartis AG (NOVN.S) will buy its Gyroscope Therapeutics unit for up to $1.5 billion as the Swiss drugmaker seeks access to the British firm's gene therapy for a blindness-causing disease.
