Novartis to buy Gyroscope Therapeutics for up to $1.5 bln

Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Healthcare investment firm Syncona Ltd (SYNCS.L) said on Wednesday Novartis AG (NOVN.S) will buy its Gyroscope Therapeutics unit for up to $1.5 billion as the Swiss drugmaker seeks access to the British firm's gene therapy for a blindness-causing disease.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

