1 minute read
Novartis CFO: improved outlook for Sandoz has no impact on strategic review
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - An improved earnings outlook for Sandoz, the generic-drug unit of Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis (NOVN.S), has no impact on the ongoing strategic review of the business, Novartis' finance chief said on Tuesday.
"I strongly believe one needs to follow the best-owner principle," Chief Financial Officer Harry Kirsch told journalists in a call following the release of second-quarter results. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ludwig Burger
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.