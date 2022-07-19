Novartis CFO: improved outlook for Sandoz has no impact on strategic review

The company's logo is seen at the new cell and gene therapy factory of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Stein, Switzerland, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - An improved earnings outlook for Sandoz, the generic-drug unit of Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis (NOVN.S), has no impact on the ongoing strategic review of the business, Novartis' finance chief said on Tuesday.

"I strongly believe one needs to follow the best-owner principle," Chief Financial Officer Harry Kirsch told journalists in a call following the release of second-quarter results. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.