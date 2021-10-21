Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Novartis extends deal to make Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines

1 minute read

Novartis' logo is seen at the cell and gene therapy factory of the Swiss drugmaker in Stein, Switzerland, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) has agreed to expand its fill-and-finish support for the Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine by using manufacturing facilities Ljubljana, Slovenia, to fill at least 24 million doses in 2022, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.

Novartis plans to take bulk mRNA active ingredient from BioNTech and fill this into vials under sterile conditions for shipment back to BioNTech for distribution.

This new agreement follows an earlier deal for the fill and finish of more than 50 million doses in 2021 at the Novartis Stein site in Switzerland.

Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 6:19 AM UTC

EXCLUSIVE EU decision on Russia's Sputnik V shot 'impossible' this year - source

The EU drug regulator is unlikely to decide whether to approve Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine until at least the first quarter of 2022 because some data needed for the review is still missing, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Parts of northern China brace for more COVID-19 lockdowns and curbs
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
India celebrates 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses with song and dance
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Russia reports cases of more contagious COVID-19 variant - reports
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Novartis extends deal to make Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines