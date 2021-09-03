Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Novartis halts study of iscalimab in kidney transplant patients

The company's logo is seen at the new cell and gene therapy factory of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Stein, Switzerland, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) has halted a clinical trial of CFZ533 (iscalimab) in kidney transplant patients after interim data showed it was not as good as tacrolimus-based treatment in preventing organ rejection, the Swiss group said on Friday.

Its study of the medicine in liver transplant continues, as do studies exploring it as a potential treatment in other conditions, it added in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Edmund Blair

