Novartis lifts full-year earnings outlook

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) on Tuesday raised its full-year earnings outlook, citing a strong growth momentum.

The Swiss drugmaker said in a statement that when excluding Sandoz, the generic-drug division that will be spun off during the second half of the year, group core operating income would grow by a "high single digit to low double digit" percentage.

It had previously forecast a "mid-to-high single digit" increase.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Rachel More











