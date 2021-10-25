Novartis lung cancer drug fails phase III trial

Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) on Monday said its canakinumab drug had failed in its targets to improve overall survival rates for lung cancer patients and also prevent the progression-free survival of people with the condition.

The Swiss company said its Canopy-1 Phase III study did not meet its primary endpoints when treating patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

The trial data showed potentially clinically meaningful improvements in some subgroups of patients with inflammatory biomarkers. This data would support a further evaluation of canakunimab in lung cancer, the Novartis said.

