Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Novartis lung cancer drug fails phase III trial
ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) on Monday said its canakinumab drug had failed in its targets to improve overall survival rates for lung cancer patients and also prevent the progression-free survival of people with the condition.
The Swiss company said its Canopy-1 Phase III study did not meet its primary endpoints when treating patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
The trial data showed potentially clinically meaningful improvements in some subgroups of patients with inflammatory biomarkers. This data would support a further evaluation of canakunimab in lung cancer, the Novartis said.
