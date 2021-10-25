Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Novartis lung cancer drug fails phase III trial

Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) on Monday said its canakinumab drug had failed in its targets to improve overall survival rates for lung cancer patients and also prevent the progression-free survival of people with the condition.

The Swiss company said its Canopy-1 Phase III study did not meet its primary endpoints when treating patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

The trial data showed potentially clinically meaningful improvements in some subgroups of patients with inflammatory biomarkers. This data would support a further evaluation of canakunimab in lung cancer, the Novartis said.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Christopher Cushing

