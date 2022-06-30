Novartis resumes production of radioligand therapy medicines

The company's logo is seen at the new cell and gene therapy factory of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Stein, Switzerland, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) said it resumed the production and delivery of radioligand therapy medicines after fixing the issues that had led to a temporary suspension of production last month. read more

"The company has remediated the issues that led to the temporary, voluntary suspension of production in May," the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement, adding these issues did not affect patient safety.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Paul Carrel

