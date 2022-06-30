1 minute read
Novartis resumes production of radioligand therapy medicines
ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) said it resumed the production and delivery of radioligand therapy medicines after fixing the issues that had led to a temporary suspension of production last month. read more
"The company has remediated the issues that led to the temporary, voluntary suspension of production in May," the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement, adding these issues did not affect patient safety.
Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Paul Carrel
