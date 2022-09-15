Novartis says it is subject of Swiss competition probe

Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) is the subject of an investigation by the Swiss competition commission into patent use, the Swiss pharmaceutical company said on Thursday.

"Novartis is fully cooperating with authorities and is confident to clarify legitimacy of its position," it said in a statement, adding that the opening of an investigation did not imply any wrongdoing or financial impact. read more

Novartis will not comment further on the investigation at this time, it added.

Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Michael Shields

