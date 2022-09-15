1 minute read
Novartis says it is subject of Swiss competition probe
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) is the subject of an investigation by the Swiss competition commission into patent use, the Swiss pharmaceutical company said on Thursday.
"Novartis is fully cooperating with authorities and is confident to clarify legitimacy of its position," it said in a statement, adding that the opening of an investigation did not imply any wrongdoing or financial impact. read more
Novartis will not comment further on the investigation at this time, it added.
