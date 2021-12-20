Novartis says ligelizumab suffers setback in late-stage studies

The company's logo is seen at the new cell and gene therapy factory of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Stein, Switzerland, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) said on Monday its ligelizumab antibody treatment against recurring hives did not meet the goal of superiority to standard treatment omalizumab in a late-stage study.

Novartis' PEARL 1 and PEARL 2 phase III studies met the goal for ligelizumab to show higher efficacy against chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) compared to placebo at week 12, but not compared to omalizumab, the company said in a statement.

"We are disappointed that we have been unable to demonstrate superior efficacy for ligelizumab versus standard of care in the treatment of CSU," said John Tsai, head of global drug development and chief medical officer.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.