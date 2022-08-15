1 minute read
Novartis says lung cancer drug canakinumab failed phase III trial
ZURICH, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) said on Monday its canakinumab drug to help treat non-small cell lung cancer failed a phase III trial.
The drug, used as an adjuvant treatment, did not meet its primary endpoint of disease-free survival, the Swiss company said.
Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
