Novartis set to deliver 50 mln CureVac COVID-19 vaccines this year

The company's logo is seen at the new cell and gene therapy factory of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Stein, Switzerland, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) is still helping CureVac (5CV.DE) make COVID-19 vaccines and could expand its capacity to assist other vaccine manufacturers as well, finance chief Harry Kirsch told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have started the production as planned. We are planning to deliver 50 million doses this year," Kirsch said of the CureVac deal when asked whether it could instead make its capacity free for others after CureVac said last month its COVID-19 jab was only 48% effective. read more

Swiss drugmaker Novartis also assists Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) in making COVID-19 vaccines and can ramp up output for them or others if needed, he said.

Reporting by Michael Shields and Patricia Weiss, editing by John Revill

